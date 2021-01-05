"Duty To Nation, World": What Vaccine Makers Said On "Smooth" Rollout

Highlights Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute pledged to work for "smooth" rollout

"More important task is saving lives, livelihoods," they said

Covaxin, Covishield were cleared by drug regulator DCGI on Sunday

Two firms whose coronavirus vaccines got approval from the national drug regulator this week, pledged to work for a "smooth rollout" of the vaccines today. "The more important task in front of them is saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world," read a statement issued by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, steering away from a controversy that surfaced over the efficacy of one of the vaccines.

"Now that two COVID-19 vaccines have been issued EUA (emergency use authorization) in India, the focus is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, such that populations that need it the most receive high quality, safe and efficacious vaccines," the statement read.

"Both our Companies are fully engaged in this activity and consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines. Each of our Companies continue their COVID-19 vaccines development activities as planned," the vaccine makers added. .



