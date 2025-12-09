Separatist Leader Shakeel Bakshi Arrested In 1996 Srinagar Violence Case

A nearly three-decade-old case has taken a major turn with the arrest of separatist leader Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, reviving a long-stalled investigation into a violent 1996 procession at Srinagar's Naaz Crossing.

He was arrested on Monday.

Bakshi is accused of instigating a mob in July 1996 during a procession carrying the body of slain terrorist Hilal Ahmad Beigh. The crowd allegedly turned violent, clashing with police at Naaz Crossing, marked by stone-pelting, anti-national slogans and gunfire directed at security forces.

According to the FIR, the then SHO Shergarhi attempted to stop the mob, but they turned aggressive. Bakshi, along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Gani Lone, Shabir Shah, Mohammad Yaqoob Wakeel, Javid Ahmad Mir and Nayeem Ahmad Khan, is accused of provoking the crowd and violating provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

While Geelani, Lone, and Wakeel have passed away, Shabir Shah and Nayeem Khan are currently lodged in Tihar Jail in separate NIA cases. Another accused, Javid Ahmad Mir, is still at large, and efforts are on to arrest him.

Bakshi's arrest is expected to bring fresh momentum to a case that has remained unresolved for nearly 29 years.

(With inputs from Deep Dutta)