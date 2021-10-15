Senior Maoist Leader Dies Due To Prolonged Illness

Akkiraju Haragopal was born in 1958 in the Palnadu area of the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Senior Communist Party of India (Maoist) leader, Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna died due to prolonged illness on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Communist Party of India (Maoist), Hargopal (63) died on October 14, 2021, at 6 am due to kidney disease.

According to sources, Hargopal was one of the accused in the attack on former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Alipiri in Tirumala. He had one crore reward over his head. He was listed in many NIA cases.

Akkiraju Haragopal was born in 1958 in the Palnadu area of the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

As per the statement, his father was a school teacher and comrade Hargopal was a post-graduate student. He worked as a teacher with his father for some time. Attracted to revolutionary politics in 1978, he joined the party.

Ramakrishna later participated in the Guntur District Party Conference in 1980. In 1982, he joined the party as a full-time activist. Guntur carried out party activities in villages in the Palnadu area. During that time, he rose to become the leader of the revolution and in 1986 became the District Secretary of Guntur from his party. In 1992, he was elected a member of the State Committee.