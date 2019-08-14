Senior Gujarat Bureaucrat Suspended Over Bigamy Allegation

Gaurav Dahiya was director of the National Rural Health Mission in Gujarat.

The Gujarat government today suspended a senior IAS officer after a woman accused him of bigamy cheating, officials said today.

Gaurav Dahiya will face disciplinary action in connection the charges against him, the government said in a statement.

"Based on the findings of the probe committee's report, the state government has suspended Gaurav Dahiya today," Chief Secretary J N Singh said. He, however, did not elaborate on the probe panel's report.

Last month, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had formed a committee to probe the Delhi-based woman's against the IAS officer.

Gaurav Dahiya appeared before the probe panel twice and claimed that he was being framed by the woman. The police had also conducted a separate probe after the woman's complaint.

The woman had claimed she got married to Gaurav Dahiya in 2018. She said that he did not tell her that he was already married.

"He lied to me that he will soon divorce his wife. We got married in February 2018 in Tirupati. I have photographs and videos of our wedding. When I insisted that we get our marriage registered, he started torturing," the woman said in her complaint.

Last month, Gaurav Dahiya also submitted an application against the woman, claiming that she was lying. He alleged that the woman honey-trapped him and started blackmailing him.

He also told the police that though both of them arrived at a compromise earlier, she started harassing him with false claims of marriage.

