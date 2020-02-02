Senior Delhi Cop Removed From Post After 2 Firing Incidents

The Election Commission has removed Indian Police Service officer Chinmoy Biswal, the deputy police commissioner of South-East Delhi, from his post after two firing incidents took place at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest sites in the area within days. The poll body, citing "the ongoing situation", directed senior officer Kumar Gyanesh to take charge in the interim.

The poll body, which on Sunday reviewed the security situation at Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of the anti-CAA protest in the national capital, said the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Delhi Police Commissioner may send a panel of three names for posting a "suitable officer" as regular DCP.

"As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Sh. Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (South-East) stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA," a statement by the poll body read.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs that Sh. Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) Senior most Addl. DCP (South-East) shall take charge of DCP (South-East) immediately from Sh. Chinmoy Biswal IPS," it added.

Sources in the poll body said it received a report from the top Delhi polls officer regarding law and order situation in the area on Sunday. It was not satisfied with the steps taken by Mr Biswal for the conduct of free and fair elections.

On Thursday, a teenager fired at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University, where students were taking out a march against CAA. When the attacker, a Class 12 student from UP's Jewar, fired a shot, metres away from the policemen, it hit a student who was apparently trying to calm him down. The assailant was later overpowered by a policeman.

A similar incident took place at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday. A 25-year-old man, identified as Kapil Gujjar, allegedly shouted "Jai Sri Ram" as he fired shots standing near police barricades. The shooter was also heard saying: "Humare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi aur kisi ki nahi (in our country only Hindus will prevail)."