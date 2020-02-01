Man Opens Fire At Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Taken Into Custody; Nobody Injured, Say Cops

Reports suggest the shooter at Shaheen Bagh has been caught by the police.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi

New Delhi:

Firing has been reported at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, the epicenter of the protests against the citizenship law, just two days after a shooter fired at protesters at Jamia Millia University, two kilometres away.

A man allegedly shouted "Jai Sri Ram" as he fired shots at police barricades put up at the south Delhi locality where hundreds of women and children have sat on the road in protest for more than a month.

There are no reports of injuries so far. 

The shooter at Shaheen Bagh has been caught by the police.

