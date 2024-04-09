Senior Congress Leader Veerappa Moily Announces Retirement From Politics

The Congress leader was aspiring for a Lok Sabha ticket from Chikkaballapura (File)

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Veerappa Moily has announced his retirement from active politics.

However, he assured to work for Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha candidate Raksha Ramaiah.

Veerappa Moily, who served as Karnataka Chief Minister from November 1992 to December 1994 announced his retirement at Chikkaballapura.

The 84-year-old Congress leader was aspiring for a Lok Sabha ticket from Chikkaballapura.

However, the party chose Raksha Ramaiah.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said he would work for Ramaiah as a committee Congress worker.

Moily was a union minister in the UPA-2 government holding various portfolios including petroleum and natural gas.

