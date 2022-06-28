Sena Leaders Hold Meetings In Constituencies Of Rebel MLAs

Shiv Sena leaders on Monday addressed meetings in the constituencies of three rebel MLAs in Aurangabad region in a show of support for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Sena leaders Chandrakant Khaire, Vinod Ghosalkar and MLC Ambadas Danve addressed party workers in Vaijapur, Aurangabad West and Aurangabad Central seats, which are represented by Ramesh Bornare, Sanjay Shirsat and Pradip Jaiswal, respectively.

They said similar meetings are also planned in the Assembly constituencies of Sandipan Bhumre (Paithan) and Abdul Sattar (Sillod).

Danve said Shirsat had recently met the CM and had also issued advertisements claiming Rs 383 crore had been given for Beed bypass road, while Satara-Deolai in his constituency was included in the new water pipeline scheme worth Rs 150 crore.

Khaire attacked Jaiswal and said the latter became corporator, MLA and Lok Sabha MP due to the Sena, which he had ditched now.

"He was not helping party workers, and refused to look after preparations for Uddhav Thackeray's recent rally here citing health issues," Khaire alleged.

Ghosalkar said the party would dig the "political graves" of the rebels in Aurangabad.

