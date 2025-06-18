With Foundation Day Teasers, Shiv Sena Factions Set Tone For Civic Body Battle

As both factions of the Shiv Sena prepare to celebrate the party's Foundation Day on Thursday, a teaser video war has broken out between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), highlighting their ongoing rivalry ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The Sena led by Mr Shinde released a cartoon showing Eknath Shinde walking beside the party's traditional tiger symbol, carrying a saffron flag, with the caption, "With Hindutva as our foundation, Maharashtra stands behind us." The image was seen as a statement of confidence and an attempt to claim the legacy of Bal Thackeray's original Sena, with Hindutva at its core.

In response, the UBT faction released its own teaser promoting its Foundation Day event. The teaser reads, "The saffron will soar - a call of Hindutva. The Marathi identity will awaken. The voice of Thackeray will echo. A family celebration of the loyal and devoted."

The duelling teasers come at a politically sensitive time with the BMC elections in the offing. Both factions are aggressively trying to project strength, loyalty and ideological clarity.

Asia's richest civic body is functioning without elected representatives since 2022, a first in its 137-year history. It has traditionally been a Thackeray stronghold, and the outcome of the polls is expected to influence Mumbai's political landscape.

Both events on June 19 will feature key speeches and party strategy sessions. Mr Shinde's faction is expected to highlight its recent electoral gains and announce local-level appointments, while the UBT camp will focus on grassroots mobilisation and its alignment with the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which has the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP as partners.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will mark the occasion with a public event at NSCI Dome, Worli, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its separate celebration at Shanmukhananda Auditorium, Sion.