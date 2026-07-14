Sena Corporator Who Assaulted 2 Doctors At Thane Hospital Gets Bail

Less than a week after he was arrested for assaulting two doctors and other staff members at a hospital in Thane's Dombivli, Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre has been granted bail.

Mhatre, who carried out the assault with his aides on July 6, was arrested two days later following public outrage. He was admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital soon after because his health allegedly deteriorated.

On July 9, the police filed an application before the court in Kalyan to allow the 73-year-old to be produced through video conferencing, citing his medical condition. A similar plea was also made by the defence, but the court asked for Mhatre to be produced in person.

READ | Court Sends Shiv Sena Corporator Who Assaulted Woman Doctor To 3-Day Custody

He was finally produced in court on July 10 and was initially sent to police custody for three days and then to judicial custody. Bail was granted to him on Tuesday.

Attack

Mhatre, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and his aides had stormed into the Dombivli hospital after a family had complained that their newborn was asked to be taken to another facility as the NICU was full.

A video showed the men assaulting two doctors, including a woman, and other staff members.

Speaking to NDTV before his arrest, Mhatre expressed no remorse and refused to apologise, insisting that he had helped a woman and her child.

READ | Seen Hitting Woman Doctor On Video, Sena Leader's 'Did Nothing Wrong' Response

"I did not attack the woman doctor at the hospital," the corporator said, adding that he only hit the doctor's hand to get her off the phone. "I swatted her phone as she was not listening to us. I only tried to get her off the phone," he added.

The doctors who were assaulted said they were receiving threats.