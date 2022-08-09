Self-Styled Godman Swami Vairagyanand Giri Arrested For Raping Devotee In Bhopal

The victim has claimed that she could not lodge a complaint immediately out of fear of social stigma.

Self-styled godman Swami Vairagyanand Giri has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman devotee in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, police said on Tuesday.

Swami Vairagyanand Giri was arrested from Gwalior in connection with a case registered against him under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and is being brought to Bhopal, additional commissioner of police (ACP) Richa Choubey said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman devotee on Monday, the accused godman had raped her in Bhopal on July 17, she said.

The complainant said that she had been childless for a long time after marriage and had come in contact with Giri, who promised that she would conceive through some rituals, the official said.

The woman has alleged that the godman raped her when she fainted after consuming an offering given by him, she said.

The victim has claimed that she could not lodge a complaint immediately out of fear of social stigma, the official said.

Notably, Giri had supported the Congress in the last state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The godman had organised a yagna for the victory of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in the Lok Sabha polls and had announced to take "samadhi" (entombment) following a failed prediction of his victory.

