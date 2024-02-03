Seers To Discuss Religious Conversion At Mega Summit In Tirupati Temple

The Dharmika Sadas at Astana Mandapam in Tirumala will be held from Feb 3 to 5. (File)

As many as 57 renowned pontiffs and seers from across the country have gathered at the Tirumala temple shrine for a three-day Vedic conference today. The grand meet of seers will hold discussions on upholding the values of Hindu Sanatana Dharma and will also discuss religious conversions.

During the Sanatana Dharmika Sadas, which begin today, the peethadhipathis (pontiffs) will lead a "spiritual movement" to sustain the values of the Sanatana Dharma for future generations, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karuanakara Reddy said.

The Dharmika Sadas at Astana Mandapam in Tirumala will also discuss preventing religious conversions in remote and backward areas. The chairman said, TTD, has in the past organised programs like Dalit Govindam, Kalyanamastu and Kaisika Dwadasi that helped prevent religious conversions in the remote areas.

"The idea is to take forward the values embedded in the great epics, heritage, culture and religious texts of Hindu Dharma to reach the public especially the younger generation of today. We welcome the suggestions by the pontiffs and seers and plan to implement their suggestions in carrying out more Dharmik programmes in a comprehensive manner," Mr Reddy said.

The chairman also expressed confidence that the Dharmika Sadas programme will help in enhancing spiritual values among the citizens and especially the youth.

"For the last several decades, Tirumala has been seen as the epitome of spirituality, the spiritual capital for the entire country and again today, the pilgrim centre has geared up to lead yet another spiritual movement across the country after taking valuable suggestions from the learned pontiffs and seers in the Dharmika Sadas, for further strengthening our Sanatana Dharma," he said.