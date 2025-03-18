Seema Haider, Who Entered India Illegally From Pakistan, Welcomes Baby Girl

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who crossed borders to be with her Indian lover Sachin Meena, has given birth to a baby girl. The child was born at 4 am on Tuesday at Krishna Hospital in Greater Noida. The mother and newborn are in good health, Seema Haider's lawyer, AP Singh, confirmed.

"For those who love Seema and Sachin, this is a moment of celebration," Mr Singh told. "Today is a joyful occasion for the entire country and the world. A daughter has been born, and both mother and child are in perfect health. All medical reports are normal, and everything is fine," he said.

The couple has decided to involve the public in naming their newborn, he said. "We request people from across the country and the world to suggest a name for Seema and Sachin's daughter. We encourage social media users to send in their name suggestions based on Indian traditions. The name with the most votes will be chosen," he said.

In 2023, Seema Haider, a mother of four, and a resident of Sindh, illegally entered India from Pakistan via Nepal to be with Sachin Meena, a Uttar Pradesh man she met while playing the online game PUBG. Leaving behind her first husband, Ghulam Haider, in Pakistan, Seema Haider brought her four children along and settled in Greater Noida with Sachin Meena.

The couple soon came under legal scrutiny for her illegal entry into India. Both Seema Haider and Sachin Meena were arrested in July 2023 but were later released on bail. The woman converted to Hinduism and married Sachin. Since then, the couple has been fighting for her legal right to stay in India.

Back in Pakistan, Seema Haider's first husband, Ghulam Haider, has repeatedly appealed for her return, claiming she was misled and taken away from him. Back then, he also urged the Indian government to deport her, insisting she was still his wife and that their children should be raised in Pakistan.

Seema Haider, however, has claimed, "I would rather die than return or leave Sachin. I request the Indian government to grant me citizenship."

For now, Seema Haider remains in the hospital after the birth of her baby, and further updates on her discharge will be provided soon.