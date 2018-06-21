Indian Tree Moringa Oleifera's Seeds Can Bring Water To Millions: Study

Moringa Oleifera is cultivated for the fatty acids and oils found in the seeds.

Researchers have claimed that a seed from an Indian tree could bring water to millions of people around the world.

According to the United Nations, 2.1 billion people lack access to safe drinking water.



A researcher, Stephanie Velegol, used sand and plant materials proteins from the Moringa Oleifera, a tree native to India and created a cheap and effective water filtration medium, termed "f-sand".



The tree is primarily cultivated for food and natural oils, and the seeds are already in use for a type of rudimentary water purification.



However, this traditional means of purification leaves behind high amounts of dissolved organic carbon (DOC) from the seeds, allowing bacteria to regrow after just 24 hours.



Velegol extracted the seed proteins and adsorbed (adhering) them to the surface of silica particles, the principal component of sand, and that's how f-sand was created.



F-sand both kills microorganisms and reduces turbidity, adhering to particulate and organic matter.



These undesirable contaminants and DOC can then be washed out, leaving the water clean for longer period of time and the f-sand ready for reuse.

