See Pics: Massive Traffic Jam In Manali Amid Tourist Rush On New Year Eve

Long traffic jams were witnessed in Manali in Himachal Pradesh as tourist rush continues ahead of the New Year. Tourists on their way to popular spots like Atal Tunnel and Rohtang Pass to witness snowfall in the higher regions were stuck for hours before they could get out of Manali.

The jam, however, couldn't dampen the spirit of the tourists. Many were seen dancing in the middle of the jam-packed roads.

"We left at 7 am for Atal Tunnel but it's been three hours that we are yet to get out of Manali," said Parveen, a tourist from Haryana.

Similar instances of traffic jams were reported from other parts of the country too as celebrations to welcome the new year are about to begin. A huge jam was reported from Navi Mumbai to Raigad in Maharashtra.