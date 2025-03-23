Advertisement
See Delhi High Court Chief Justice's Full Report, Documents On Judge Cash Row

The Supreme Court uploaded the full report into the controversy linked to Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma including videos and photos, and Justice Varma's response to the allegation

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Justice Yashwant Varma faces allegations that a huge pile of cash was found at his house
New Delhi:

Hours after Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna formed a three-member committee comprising high court judges to conduct an inquiry into allegations against Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, the Supreme Court uploaded the full report into the matter including videos and photos, and Justice Varma's response to the allegation.

See the full report below:

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi, Devendra Upadhyaya, has been asked not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma for the time being.

Show full article

