FIR Against Journalist, Arrested On Way To Hathras, Under Anti-Terror Law

A journalist from Kerala and three others arrested in Mathura earlier this week have been charged with sedition by the Uttar Pradesh police. The men were arrested on Monday night while they were on way to Hathras to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman from Scheduled Caste whose alleged gang rape and murder has triggered outrage across the country.

The journalist is a contributor for a popular Kerala-based website.

The First Information Report filed in the case says the men were operating the website called "carrd.co" which sourced funding in non-transparent manner to incite riots.

The police said they had received information that some "suspicious people were on their way to Hathras from Delhi. The men - Atiq-ur Rehman, Siddique Kappan, Masood Ahmed and Alam - were stopped at a toll gate in Mathura.

Their mobile phones, a laptop and some literature, "which could have an impact on peace, and law and order in the state", have been seized, a statement said.

The police claimed that the men, during questioning, revealed they had links with the PFI and its associate organisation Campus Front of India. The FIR said a pamphlet titled "I am not India's daughter" was recovered from the arrested men.