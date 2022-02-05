UP Assembly Elections: Sedition Case Filed Against Rashtriya Lok Dal Candidate

The police said a case was registered on Thursday and no arrests have been made yet. (Representational)

A sedition case has been registered against a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate from Bijnor over alleged pro-Pakistan slogans during campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the police said today.

According to the police, a few days ago, a video of door-to-door campaigning of RLD candidate Neeraj Chaudhary from Bijnor went viral in which it is heard that some people are allegedly raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Bijnor Radhay Shyam said, "A case of sedition has been registered against RLD candidate from Bijnor assembly constituency Neeraj Chaudhary. When he was undertaking door-to-door campaigning, some people accompanying him allegedly raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans."

A case has been registered against Neeraj Chaudhary and 20-25 others under various sections of the IPC including 124-A (sedition) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he added.

Mr Shyam said the case was registered on Thursday and no arrests have been made yet.

"The audio and the video of the video clip will be examined," he said.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "Voters have to be careful! This election is #bhachara (brotherhood) versus BJP! In #NewIndia 'Akif Bhai' Zindabad is called 'Pakistan Zindabad'"

"Our Bijnor candidate, Chaudhary Neeraj is a doctor. He is a nobleman. These foolish ('moorkh') are trying to prove him a traitor by doctoring the video," he said in another tweet.

Polling will be held in Bijnor in the second phase on February 14.

The RLD is contesting the elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

