Security Tightened In Northeast States After Boycott Independence Day Call

The police officials in Assam, Manipur and other states have increased their vigil.

Security has been increased in several northeastern states, especially in Assam and Manipur, after several militant outfits, including the banned group ULFA (I) (United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent), and a body of seven outlawed militant outfits in Manipur called for boycotting the Independence Day celebrations in the region.

The police officials in Assam, Manipur and other states in the region have said the state armed police forces and the central security forces have intensified their vigil in all the vulnerable and militant-prone areas while all the police stations and posts have been alerted to maintain close surveillance on the prevailing situation.

Earlier on Saturday, the ULFA (I) led by its self-styled commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah through a statement, asked the people of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to ”boycott” the Independence Day celebration on Tuesday.

The ULFA-(I) along with a Naga outfit also called for a shutdown for 17 hours from midnight of August 15, keeping emergency services, media and religious activities outside the purview of the general strike.

In Manipur, a body of seven militant outfits also gave a call to boycott Independence Day programmes, besides calling for a 17-hour general shutdown on August 15. The state is witnessing unprecedented ethnic clashes for the last three months.

The outfits under the outlawed body of groups include; the Kangleipak Communist Party, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak), Prepak-Pro, Revolutionary People's Front, People's Liberation Army and United National Liberation Front.

While the security forces, that are keeping a strict vigil in the state amid violence, have recovered seven looted arms, seven pieces of ammunition and huge quantities of explosives in the last 24 hours from four districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur of Manipur



