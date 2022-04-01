Security Scare On Amit Shah's Route In Bengaluru. Here's What Happened

Bengaluru security scare: Amit Shah was returning from an event in Chickballapur.

Explosions heard today in the heart of Bengaluru, on the route of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, caused a big scare until a short circuit was found to be the cause.

The sound was heard at around 4.30 pm near Mount Carmel college, which was on Amit Shah's route. Routes taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top Union Ministers are usually sanitised by security personnel well in advance.

Mr Shah was returning from an event in Chickballapur.

When the police investigated the sound, they realised that underground electric cables had short circuited in sewage.

There was no "sabotage", as the police had initially feared on receiving the alert.

Videos showed thick grey smoke rising from a sewer hole and blast-like sounds. Policemen and sniffer dogs were inspecting the area, along with security personnel in charge of Mr Shah's protection.

The area was completely cleared out as security teams examined the spot.