Security Review Meet Held In Kashmir Ahead Of Supreme Court Verdict On Article 370

The meeting comes ahead of Monday's Supreme Court ruling in the Article 370 case.

Top police and administration officials held a meeting here on Friday to discuss "law and order" ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370 case.

A senior officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police said punitive action will be taken against anyone found indulging in any mischief or misuse of social media.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, J&K, Vijay Kumar chaired a joint meeting of all district magistrates and senior superintendents of police of the Kashmir division for the first time at PCR Kashmir, the spokesman said.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, Deputy Director Intelligence Bureau, DIGs of all ranges of Kashmir, DIG-CID, and SSP, PCR Kashmir, also attended the meeting, the spokesman said.

During the meeting, all officers briefed Kumar on the prevailing law and order situation and any such events that may emerge in view of the verdict, the spokesman said.

In the meeting, all district heads were directed to keep an ear to the ground and take any preventive and punitive action against breachers of peace, he said.



