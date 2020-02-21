Security Mock-Drill Conducted Outside Ahmedabad Airport Ahead Of Trump Visit

Donald Trump will arrive in India on February 24 (File)

Ahead of the US President Donald Trump's India visit, a security mock-drill was conducted in Ahmedabad on Friday outside the Ahmedabad airport.

Security has been tightened across Ahmedabad ahead of Trump's visit to the city on 24th February.

"A lot of people are expected to line the roads to welcome President Donald Trump. Security has been tightened not only in the stadium but also along the entire route from where the convoy of President Trump and Narendra Modi is scheduled to pass," said Crime Branch Special Commissioner of Police Ajay Tomar while speaking to the media.

An indigenous anti-drone system is also being deployed for security of the US President during his forthcoming visit.

Meanwhile, all passengers travelling to and from Ahmedabad Airport on February 24 have been advised to arrive three hours before their scheduled departure time.

"All flights to operate on schedule on February 24. Passengers are advised to arrive 3 hours ahead of their scheduled departure. Passengers should also carry hard copies of their flight itinerary based on which police authorities will facilitate their journey," Ahmedabad Airport Director Manoj Gangal told ANI.

While talking about the cancellation of the advance leave of employees for 23rd and 24th February, Mr Gangal added that airport employees will be facilitated by the police authorities for travelling, based on their Aerodrome Entry Permits (AEPs).

Trump and his wife Melania, who are visiting India on February 24-25, will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sources on Friday informed.

On February 24, President Trump will address the Namaste Trump event jointly with Prime Minister Modi at the newly built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This will be President Trump's first visit to India.