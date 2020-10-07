Security Measures At Hathras Woman's House Include CCTV, Police Presence

Multiple security measures have been put in place at the house of the woman who was allegedly gang raped.

Multiple security measures that include five closed-circuit television or CCTV cameras and police guards have been arranged for the protection of the family of the 20-year-old woman whose alleged gang rape, torture and subsequent police cremation in absence of her family have triggered outrage across the country. The security arrangements come a day after nudge from the Supreme Court, which has asked the Yogi Adityanath government about the measures to protect the family and the witnesses in the case.

A visit to the woman's house today revealed that the local administration has installed a security gate, where all visitors are being scanned. The visitors have to provide identity details before they are allowed entry.

The government has allotted two police constables for the security of each member of her family.

A Head Constable, four constables and two woman constables have been stationed at the entrance of the house. A similar number of police personnel have been deployed at the entrance of the village as well.

A fire engine with fire officials has also been stationed at the village.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, questioning what steps have been taken regarding the protection of the family and witnesses following petitions by women's groups.

The petitions sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team headed by a retired judge. Calling for a "fair" investigation, the petition also pointed to the role of the state police, which has come under fire for its alleged laxity in handling of the case, its secretive 2.30 am cremation of the body and face-offs with opposition leaders who tried to visit the family.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has also taken an interest in the case, and summoned the top officials of the government and the state police.

The court said the matter is of "immense public importance and public interest as it involves allegation of high-handedness by the state authorities, resulting in violation of basic human and fundamental rights not only of the deceased victim but also her family members".

The woman was treated with "extreme brutality by the perpetrators of the crime and what is alleged to have happened thereafter, if true, amounts to perpetuating the misery of the family and rubbing salt in their wounds," the court said, pointing to the police move to cremate the body, keeping the family members locked up inside the house.