'Security In Kashmir Better Than In Bengal': Manoj Sinha vs Trinamool

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said terrorism is taking its last few breaths in Kashmir (File)

Jammu and Kashmir has better security than Bengal, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, Manoj Sinha, said, drawing a sharp reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

His comments come a day after four soldiers were killed in action and three were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in the Poonch district. The encounter began after terrorists fired at two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region yesterday afternoon.

Calling the attack an "unfortunate incident", Mr Sinha said: "Our neighbour does carry out such ill-intentioned acts. Terrorism is taking its last few breaths there and we are working on a well-planned strategy to finish terrorism and its ecosystem. I am hoping you will see it its results soon."

"Security in Kashmir is better than in West Bengal," Mr Sinha asserted as he spoke about the fear among labourers over security in Kashmir.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, or TMC, in the state hit out at the Lieutenant Governor for comparing the security of Bengal with that of Kashmir.

"Instead of misusing the chair of the Governor, the person concerned should consult with the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik. He will get an information about Pulwama, and more things related to Jammu and Kashmir," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

"Bengal is the safest according to central government reports. Kolkata is the safest city and Bengal is the safest state. Unfortunate incidents, planned incidents are happening against women in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. So he should not misuse his Chair like a BJP cadre," Mr Ghosh said.

The Lieutenant Governor was speaking at an event organised by the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce - a special session on the scope of industry in Jammu and Kashmir.

Inviting industrialists to the Valley, Mr Sinha said: "There was a perception that investments mostly come to Jammu. But I want to clarify that in the planned investment of Rs 90,000 crore is almost equal in both places."

"I can assure you there is a better climate (of investment) in Jammu and Kashmir. I am not making a political statement. But if you come there, you will experience it yourself and say it louder than me."

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke about the Supreme Court's verdict on the abrogation of Article 370.

"The Supreme Court has given its stamp of approval to what Parliament did on August 5, 2019. It is a tradition in our country that after the Supreme Court approves something, arguments end. The situation is very good, and I can say that Jammu and Kashmir is moving on the road of peace, development, and prosperity," he said.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment earlier this month, upheld the Centre's decision to scrap the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.