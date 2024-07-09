Security Guards Thrash Man With Sticks In Noida Housing Complex, Arrested

Sticks in hand, a group of security guards are towering over a man, who is lying listless on the ground, raining blows, shows a disturbing video from an apartment complex at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, was reported from Futec Gateway in Sector 75 in Noida. Four security guards and a supervisor have been arrested.

The video shows the uniformed guards beating the man, who is not even able to protest and lies listless on the floor. A passerby, wearing a t-shirt and shorts, turns around to get a quick look at the man on the ground and moves on.

Another man in a helmet watches the proceedings from afar as the security guards and another man are engaged in a heated conversation. No one intervenes.

After a few minutes, that man and the guards are seen exchanging blows.

"On Sunday night, three men on a bike had come to meet their acquaintance in a flat of the society. The three men had an altercation with the security guards. After which a fight broke out. Taking cognisance of the video, action is being taken. Four guards, including the security supervisor, have been arrested. The police is investigating the matter," said Manish Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.