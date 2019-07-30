Security Guard Arrested For Molesting Woman Colleague In Maharashtra

Cases have been registered against the accused under various sections. (Representational)

A 54-year-old security guard was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting his 32-year-old woman colleague at a resort here in Maharashtra, police said.

The alleged incident occurred on July 25 when the accused, Ranveer Singh Sanmeda, touched the woman inappropriately when she resisted his demand for physical relations, a police officer said.

The woman narrated the incident to the security contractor who approached police. Cases have been registered against Sanmeda under various sections.

