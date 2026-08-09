Security Guard Rapes Woman On Gujarat Building Terrace 4 Days After Joining

A security guard was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman tenant on the terrace of a housing society here just four days after joining duty, an incident exposing negligence by the hiring agency which prima facie failed to verify his background, police said.

The accused, Dharam Singh, originally from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly choked the woman before sexually assaulting her and locking her on the terrace before fleeing, Joint Commissioner of Police (Sector-1) Neeraj Badgujar said in a press conference.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when the victim went to the building's terrace for a walk, he said, adding that a CCTV camera captured the guard going to the terrace using the elevator and stairs.

"Singh had started working as a security guard in the society just four days ago," Badgujar added.

He said the accused tried to evade arrest by switching off his mobile phone. Ten teams comprising personnel from the police, local crime branch and crime branch checked CCTV footage from the area and conducted a search operation, leading to Singh's arrest around 7-8 am near Hebatpur area.

According to Badgujar, Singh had previously worked as a security guard with various companies in Ahmedabad before joining the housing society in Anandnagar area.

He said the security agency that hired Singh prima facie failed to verify his background, provide him with necessary training or collect basic details.

"We will take strict action against the security agency as well," Badgujar said.

Singh has been booked on the charge of rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police officer said, adding that an FSL team visited the spot of crime, while medical examinations of the survivor and the accused are being conducted.

The police are also proceeding with DNA-related forensic examination as part of the investigation, Badgujar added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)