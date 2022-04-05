Security Forces Told To Intensify Counter-Terror Ops In J&K

Fresh spurt of attacks has created lot of rumblings within security agencies

The Ministry of Home Affairs or the MHA has asked security forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir to intensify counter insurgency measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu later this month.

The Prime Minister's visit on April 24 will be his first to the region after the state was downgraded to two union territories.

Over next few days, more search operations are going to be conducted, especially in South Kashmir.

"Ramazan is the time when terrorists regroup and intensify attacks as they feel that security agencies will go slow in their operations and these attacks are case in point," said a senior official operating in the Valley who did not wish to be named.

According to him, attacks are being orchestrated by Pakistan and it shows their frustration levels. "They (ISI) want to create an atmosphere that the government is not in control and can't protect minorities," he explained.

Gaps are being further tightened and in coming days counter operations are going to intensify, he added.

Back-to-back terrorist attacks in Kashmir (on Sunday and Monday) have killed a CRPF jawan and injured four civilians, which included a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian, and two migrants from Bihar.

A little-known outfit the Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF) has claimed responsibility for the attack at Choutigam of Shopian. "The cadre of KFF shot and critically injured Kashmiri Pandit. He was in hand in glove with the BJP and was also involved in many immoral activities," KFF spokesman claimed.

J&K Police, however, claim that they are fringe groups who operate at behest of Pakistan. "These all are fringe groups of Lashkar," states a senior official in the MHA.

Fresh spurt of attacks has created lot of rumblings within security agencies especially because this is the time of year when migrant labour returns to Kashmir Valley.

As per MHA statistics, after attacks in October 2021 about 27,000 migrants and 400 Kashmiri Pandits left valley. "It's a fact that they left but that was also time when migrant labourers leave valley because of winter," explained a senior officer in Kashmir.