Shopian encounter: The security forces are engaged in a gunfight with terrorists (File)

A terrorist has been shot dead in an encounter with security forces at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, 55 kilometres from Srinagar. The encounter started on Friday night. The police said some terrorists are still holed up in the area and the operation is going on.

The terrorist who was shot dead has been identified as Umar Malik, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, news agency ANI reported. An AK-47 assault rifle was found with him.

Advertisement

More details are awaited.