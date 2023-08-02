Security Forces Conduct Flag Marches In Gurugram Day After Clashes

On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from Gurugram in Badshahpur and on Sohna road.

Rapid Action Force personnel conducted a flag march in Gurugram's Badshahpur early on Wednesday, morning following the clashes that broke out in Nuh district of the State. Security has been strengthened in the districts adjoining Nuh -- Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram-- in light of the violence that broke out between two groups on July 31.

Section 144 has been imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district.

#WATCH | Haryana: Flag march conducted by Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Gururgam's Badshahpur pic.twitter.com/3hXbYMW2km — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya (Crime), Gurugram said today, "All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The internet is also operational. I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach helpline number '112'."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday said he suspected a "conspiracy" behind Monday's clashes. Khattar called the incident "unfortunate" and said that clashes broke out at several places and that a big conspiracy seems behind the violence.

"This is an unfortunate incident. A Yatra was being organised during which some people conspired an attack Yatris and the police. Violent incidents were reported at several places. There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this," said Khattar.

Haryana Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, however, said that the violence in Nuh district could have been avoided if organisers of the yatra had given complete information about the yatra to the district administration.

"Strict action will be taken against those found responsible," said Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on the incidents of violence in the state.

A total of five people have died including two home guards who were shot dead in Monday's clash in Nuh. The dead home guards identified as Neeraj and Gursevak were deployed at Khedali Daula police station.

Heavy police have been deployed in Nuh district and nearby areas. Curfew has also been imposed in Nuh and Section 144 has been imposed in some places. Chief minister Khattar informed that around 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people have been taken into custody. Khattar also appealed to locals to maintain peace.

Sixteen companies of central forces and 20 of the Haryana Police have been deployed in Nuh.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on Tuesday said that situation was totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened.

"In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control, Sohna was our main focus area, a peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted a flag march as well," the Deputy Commissioner Yadav said.

He further said, "In Gurugram one death was reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and two to three shops have been vandalised".

