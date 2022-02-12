7 Al-Badr Terrorists Arrested, Module Busted By Security Forces In J&K

During the operation, three hybrid terrorists were arrested, police said. (Representational)

Security forces have busted a module of the Al-Badr terror outfit by arresting four hybrid terrorists and three terrorist-associates in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

Based on specific inputs that Al-Badr is planning to carry out attacks on police and security forces at several places in Sopore, a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by security forces in Rawoocha Rafiabad, a police spokesperson said.

During the operation, three hybrid terrorists linked with Al-Badr were arrested, he added.

The arrested men were identified as Waris Tantry, a resident of Rawoocha Rafiabad, Amir Sultan Wani, a resident of Nowpora Sopore and Tariq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chontipora Handwara.

During preliminary questioning, the three men confessed that they were in close contact with the terror handlers of Al-Badr for the last two years, the police spokesperson said.

They further disclosed that Pakistan-based terror handlers Yousuf Balousi and Khursheed, who is a resident of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, directed them to revive terror activities in Rafiabad Sopore by recruiting youngsters for Al-Badr, providing logistic support to active terrorists and procuring or arranging weapons for new recruits, he added.

On their disclosure, another hybrid terrorist identified as Ashraf Nazir Bhat, a resident of Arin Bandipora, was arrested in a joint operation, the spokesperson said.

He said three terror-associates identified as Mohammad Ashraf Malik, a resident of Drungsoo, Mohammad Afzal Thokar, a resident of Kalamabad Mawar Handwara and Shabir Ahmed Shah, a resident of Sherhama Mawar Handwara, were also arrested.

Incriminating material, war-like stores including a huge cache of arms and ammunition and a huge amount of cash meant for carrying out terror activities were seized from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)