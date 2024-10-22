Security At J&K's Infra Projects Strengthened After Ganderbal Terror Attack

Seven workers including a doctor were killed on Sunday after a terror attack in J&K's Ganderbal.

The government has decided to deploy security forces at vital infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent any security breach -- a precautionary measure after Sunday's terror attack on workers involved in the construction of key road tunnel on Srinagar-Ladakh road.

Seven workers including a doctor were killed that evening after terrorists struck at a camp site of workers engaged in the construction Z-Morh tunnel at Gagangir in Ganderbal district.

The investigation has been handed over National Investigation Agency or NIA.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha -- in charge of security and law and order in the Union Territory -- visited the attack site today and reviewed security for vital infrastructure projects.

"The Governor underlined the need for securing the vital infrastructure projects across J&K UT and putting in place a multi-pronged and foolproof mechanism for coordination with project implementing agencies to prevent security breaches", an official spokesman said.

According to a statement, Lt Governor directed security forces to ensure safety and security of workers and officers at infrastructure projects. "Security of the people involved in these key infrastructure projects is the highest priority for the government," Mr Sinha said.

The construction of the 6.5-km road tunnel between Gagangir and Sonmarg is almost complete. The firm engaged in the construction has already requested the government to take over the tunnel and open it for traffic. This will ensure all-weather connectivity with Sonmarg - the famous tourist destination which used to be cut off from rest of the Valley during the winter months.

Construction of another vital tunnel, the 13-km Zojila tunnel, is in progress. Once completed, it will keep the strategic Srinagar-Ladakh road open throughout the year.

