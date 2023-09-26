Searches At Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav's House By Probe Agency

There's no official confirmation from the probe agency, and more details are awaited.

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's number two cabinet colleague, Rajender Singh Yadav, who holds the Higher Education, Planning, State Motor Garage, Home, and Justice portfolios in the state government, sources said.

Mr Yadav is an MLA from Kotputli town in Jaipur, where the searches are underway in connection with a money laundering case in the midday meal scheme. Sources say both probe agency ED and the Income Tax Departments could be involved in the searches, which are related to companies linked to Mr Yadav.

A team of ED officials from Delhi have reportedly reached Kotputli, and there are several vehicles outside Rajender Singh Yadav's house. Movement to and from the state minister's residence and office has been restricted.

