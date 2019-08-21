Scrapping J&K's Special Status Is India's Internal Matter: Bangladesh

Bangladesh released a statement saying abrogation of Article 370 is India's internal issue (File Photo)

Bangladesh said today that revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is India's internal matter and maintaining regional peace and stability should be a priority for all countries.

Bangladesh's reaction on the issue came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the country and held talks with the top leadership, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh maintains that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government is an internal issue of India," Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"Bangladesh has always advocated, as a matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as development should be a priority for all countries," it said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked this month after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

New Delhi has made it clear to the United States that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.