Scolded By Father, Teenager Jumps From Terrace Of 22-Storey Building In Mumbai

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

Angered by his father's prodding to report to work, a 19-year-old man jumped to death from the terrace of a 22-storey building in the Kandivali area of Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The teenager, identified as Pratham Krishna Naik, used to work at a pizza shop in a mall, an official said.

"Naik didn't go to work on Monday, following which his father received a call. He started looking for his son and spotted him sitting at the Dahanukarwadi metro station at night. He asked the teenager why he skipped work and asked him to go to the pizza shop," the official from Kandivli police station said.

In a fit of rage, the teenage boy rushed to the terrace of a 22-storey building and jumped, he said.

After residents of the building spotted Naik lying in a pool of blood, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating further, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)