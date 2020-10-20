Schools To Reopen In Andhra Pradesh From Nov 2, Classes On Alternate Days

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will be reopened from November 2 with classes on alternative days for students of all grades, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced in a video conference on Tuesday. While classes for grades with odd numbers will be held on one day, students of even-numbered grades will attend the school next day, he elaborated.

Schools with more than 750 students will be allowed to open once every three days and they will have to provide mid-day meal to those attending, Mr Reddy said, adding classes will take place only in the morning shift.

The Chief Minister said this system will be implemented for November and decision for December will be taken after assessment. He said online classes will be conducted for the students who don't want to attend physical classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.