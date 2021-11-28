Schools Closed In Chennai, 6 Other Tamil Nadu Districts Tomorrow For Rain

Schools and colleges in seven districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli in state capital Chennai, will be closed tomorrow in anticipation of heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department forecasts "very heavy" rainfall in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts tomorrow and "heavy" rainfall in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi.

A red alert for heavy rainfall was been issued for five districts of the state by the weather department two days ago. Schools and colleges were closed in 22 districts after several areas were flooded.

Incessant rains have battered the state and caused widespread damage to crops, buildings, and roads. It has also led to waterlogging and flooding in several areas till now.

Officials are bracing for waterlogging, severe crop damages, uprooting of trees, damage to cattle, and an increase in water levels in the rivers and lakes following the heavy rainfall warning.

Crops spread over more than 50,000 hectares have been battered by heavy rain in Tamil Nadu till now which received 68 per cent more than the average downpour this monsoon season.

More than 2,300 homes have been damaged due to the heavy rain which has been pounding the state since October. Two-thirds of the state got flooded as the rain peaked with two successive spells in the second week of November.