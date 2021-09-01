Schools Reopening In India Live Updates: Students Back In Classes In Many States After Months' Gap

Schools will welcome students back to physical classes in several states after a suspension of offline teaching for nearly 18 months due Covid-induced restrictions.
Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Assam and Puducherry- are reopening the schools today.
The common guidelines for schools across states include measures like mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements, 50% seating per classroom, and mandatory isolation room in school premises.
Here are the updates on school reopening in India:
Delhi: Schools reopen in the national capital for classes 9 to 12, starting today; visuals from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Pusa Road- ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021
Kumkum, a class 10 student says, "There is no doubt that there is a sense of fear but after all, we've to study & sit for exams." pic.twitter.com/WTt2e0JDds
Delhi schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges, universities and coaching institutes will reopen from September 1. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the safety of students and staff members. Children will be able to take classes at a time up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the classroom, as per the SOPs issued by DDMA.
Dr CS Verma, principal, Kautilya Government School told NDTV, "we are very happy to welcome back our students. We will ensure strict social distancing; students will not be allowed to share food or notebooks. we have also created an isolation room in our school in case a child feels unwell."