School Bus Driver Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Accused Arrested: Cops

Delhi bus driver was stabbed to death in South Delhi area on Thursday, police said. (Representational)

A 35-year-old school bus driver was stabbed to death by a sharp edge object in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on Thursday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 6 am from Machhi market in Govindpuri's Guru Ravidas Marg, they said.

The accused, Sonu alias Anil (33), a resident of Navjeewan Camp, has been arrested, they said.

According to police, Sonu suspected that Virender had friendly relations with his wife, who also worked in the same private school as the victim, and resented the same.

During the inquiry, it was found that the injured had already been shifted to Mazidia Hospital. Police rushed to the hospital where Virender was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Sonu was arrested from the jhuggis of Navjeewan Camp. The weapon of offence is yet to be recovered, the DCP said.

The body has been preserved at AIIMS hospital for post-mortem, police said, adding further investigation is in progress.

