Jail Transfers Official Who Moved Inmates For Delhi Ex Minister: Report

According to Tihar officials, 4 jail superintendents have transferred. (File)

Days after he allegedly bypassed authorities and moved two inmates to the cell of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, the Tihar jail administration has transferred Rajesh Chaudhary, the superintendent of jail number 7.

According to Tihar jail officials, the administration rejigged the postings of four jail superintendents including Rajesh Chaudhary.

Mr Chaudhary has been moved to Tihar Headquarters and according to officials Vinod Kumar Yadav has been made the superintendent of Tihar jail number 7.

Earlier this week, the jail administration issued a show-cause notice to the superintendent of Tihar jail no. 7 for shifting two men to the cell of Aam Aadmi Party's jailed leader Satyendar Jain on the latter's request.

Stating that he was suffering from depression and loneliness, Mr Jain had on May 11 written an application, requesting the superintendent of Tihar Jail no. 7 to lodge two more persons with him, a Jail official said.

"Jain in his application said he is feeling depressed and low because of loneliness. A psychiatrist suggested more social interactions and he requested to lodge him with at least two more persons. He also provided two persons' names, from the same ward no. 5," the official said, adding that Mr Jain's request was immediately accepted and two persons were moved to his cell.

However, the jail administration issued a show cause notice to the superintendent of jail number 7 and also sent the AAP leader's fellow inmates back to their own cells.

According to the jail administration, the superintendent had taken this decision without informing the administration, whereas, as per the procedure, no inmate can be moved and transferred to another cell without informing the administration and taking permission.

