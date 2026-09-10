Days After Building Collapse, National Capital To Finally Get Disaster Response Force

Days after the tragic building collapse in South Delhi's Satya Niketan in which seven people lost their lives, the national Capital is finally set to get its own State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has formally initiated the process of setting up a dedicated SDRF for the Capital to strengthen the city's preparedness and response during major emergencies.

Till now Delhi has remained dependent on the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and local police for specialised assistance during major disasters and emergencies.

The proposed state-level force is aimed at reducing response times, improving coordination among agencies and strengthening Delhi's capacity to deal with disasters.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the building collapse site on Sunday

The Chief Minister stated that the formation of an SDRF for Delhi had been long overdue. "Most states in the country have already established an SDRF; having one for a densely populated metropolis like Delhi is the need of the hour. Due to various reasons, this vital system could not materialize during the tenures of previous governments. The Delhi government will now move forward in this direction to reduce reliance on external aid during disasters and to bolster local capacity for immediate response."

Gupta also noted that the objective is not only to respond after a disaster strikes "but also to make Delhi fully prepared and capable of handling such situations proactively".

The decision to set up SDRF was taken at a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Attendees included Delhi Government Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, NDRF Director General (DG) Piyush Anand, Inspector General (IG) Narendra Bundela, and senior officials from various departments. During the meeting, NDRF officials briefed the Chief Minister on various aspects regarding the formation of the SDRF in Delhi.

They informed the Chief Minister that an SDRF battalion could be raised in Delhi, comprising up to 1,100 personnel. This battalion would operate under the state government and, upon its orders, would be capable of rapidly reaching disaster sites to carry out effective relief and rescue operations.

The decision comes shortly after the Satya Niketan boys' paying guest (PG) building collapse, where rescue and relief operations involved coordinated efforts by multiple agencies and underscored the need for a stronger local disaster-response mechanism.

The move assumes particular significance in view of Delhi's vulnerability to earthquakes, as the national Capital falls under high-risk Seismic Zone-IV, as well as the threat of severe flooding and other emergencies requiring immediate and specialised rescue operations.