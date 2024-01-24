Sat Pic From US-Based Agency Shows Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Temple on Monday. Caption. High-res pic here

Ayodhya, the ancient city steeped in history and culture, has been thrust into the spotlight once again with the recent inauguration of the grand Ram Temple. A satellite image captured by US-based Planet Labs Inc. provides a breathtaking view of the city, showcasing the newly constructed temple at its heart.

The consecration ceremony witnessed an unprecedented surge in pilgrims over the past two days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Temple on Monday. Since then, the temple has opened its doors to the general public, leading to a substantial influx of devotees eager to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla.

In response to the overwhelming crowd of devotees at the temple, authorities have taken measures to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience. The timings for temple visits have been extended until 10 pm, allowing devotees ample time to pay their respects. Additionally, to manage the flow of pilgrims efficiently, media access within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex has been restricted for the day.

A day before the ceremony, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) gave the country the first 'darshan' or glimpse of the magnificent Ram Temple as seen from space using our own indigenous satellites.

In the satelie image, the 2.7-acre Ram Temple site can be seen and an enlarged view of the same is also provided using the Indian Remote Sensing series of satellites. The temple was captured on December 16 last year, just about a month ago.