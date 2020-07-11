Partial Chinese Withdrawal From Fingers Area Along Pangong Lake: Satellite Pics

New, high resolution satellite images from July 10, now available with NDTV, show a distinct thinning out of Chinese positions in the contested Finger 4 area along the banks of Pangong Lake in Ladakh. Previous images showed construction activity in this region. However, hundreds of Chinese structures, including tents and sheds remain visible across the area, a clear indicator that while the process of disengagement of Indian and Chinese forces in this area has commenced, it is far from over. There are no signs, so far, of a full-fledged Chinese return to their positions pre-April before the tensions began in the area.
Significantly, there appears to have been a shift of Chinese fast interceptor craft that operate on the Lake to a jetty 10 kilometres to the East of Finger 4. These still appear to be well within India's perception of the Line of Actual Control located near the site of the historic Fort Khurnak which lies a further 11 kms to the East of this jetty. 11 Chinese boats, which appear to be of two distinct types, are docked at the jetty. A large map of China is inscribed on the hill-face near the jetty.
At a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border areas on Friday, both sides reaffirmed that they ''will ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.''
Military talks at the level of Lieutenant General are, once again, scheduled to be held next week to assess the status of the mutual disengagement in the area. Indian and Chinese soldiers have pulled back approximately 2 kilometres in the Galwan region creating a buffer zone between the Armies of both sides. The Chinese withdrawal in Galwan has been confirmed by satellite imagery. Army sources say the process of the mutual withdrawal In Hot Springs and Gogra is now complete.