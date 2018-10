A Sashastra Seema Bal officer killed himself with his service rifle, said police (Representational)

An officer of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) shot himself dead on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Police said Inspector Guti Lal of SSB's 13 Battalion killed himself with his service rifle in Dignibal area. Further details are awaited in the matter.