Sarpanch's Husband Pees On Dalit Chowkidar: Madhya Pradesh Cops

After Sidhi, yet another peeing incident allegedly by a ruling BJP leader has been reported, involving a chowkidar from in Bhopal's Chaupadkala village.

A first information report (FIR) on September 10 said Ram Swarup Ahirwar, who belongs to the Dalit community, was allegedly kidnapped and thrashed by the village sarpanch's husband Sheru Meena and aides for stopping the fencing on government land.

Mr Meena also allegedly urinated on an injured Mr Ahirwar in captivity.

The FIR filed by Ahirwar alleged the patwari Arun Mudgal asked him on September 10 to stop the fencing on government land by Mr Meena and his aides.

When Mr Ahirwar reached there, Mr Meena and aides allegedly kidnapped him in an SUV and took him to a farmhouse, where he was thrashed. Mr Meena allegedly urinated on him there.

Mr Ahirwar suffered a fracture in right leg, besides wounds in other parts of the body, including chest, back, ear and head.

A case under the stringent SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been filed against seven men.

"All seven accused, including Sheru Meena, have been arrested," SP (Bhopal Rural) Pramod Sinha said.

Mr Meena is reportedly a BJP leader and key supporter of second-time BJP MLA and the Vidhan Sabha's former protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma.

Mr Sharma also said both Mr Meena and Mr Ahirwar are his supporters and good friends. "I haven't tried to save the accused; anyone can share pictures clicked with me over social media," Mr Sharma said.

Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary the latest incident has again exposed how BJP leaders and their supporters, "intoxicated with arrogance and power", are committing atrocities against Dalits and tribals.

"The people will teach them a befitting lesson in the coming election," the Congress MLA said.