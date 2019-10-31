Sardar Patel's 144th Birth Anniversary LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Visit Statue Of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the ''Statue of Unity'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the ''Statue of Unity'' in Kevadiya, Gujarat, to mark his 144th birth anniversary on Thursday.

The prime minister will also participate in the "Ekta Diwas Parade", visit a technology demonstration site and interact with civil service probationers at Kevadiya, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as the National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the ''Run For Unity''.

