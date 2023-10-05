'False, Baseless Allegations': AAP Leader Sanjay Singh After Arrest

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sanjay Singh on Thursday

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday dismissed the allegations levelled against him in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case calling them "false and baseless". The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday sent Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to remand till October 10, 2023, in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy or liquor scam case.

"False and baseless allegations, we are not scared, we will fight back," Singh said after the court sent him to ED remand.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Sanjay Singh after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal after noting the lengthy submissions made by ED and Defense, decided to send Sanjay Singh to 5 days ED remand.

During arguments, ED through Advocates Zohaib Hossain and Naveen Kumar Matta stated that searches were conducted yesterday and the statement was also recorded. Around 239 places were searched, and documents were found. ED further submitted that an employee of Dinesh Arora allegedly delivered Rs 2 crores to Sanjay Singh's house on two occasions.

ED while seeking 10 days remand of Sanjay Singh said, "We have to extract digital data, further, he needs to be interrogated with other persons."

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Sanjay Singh and said this case investigation keeps going and will never end. Dinesh Arora who is a star witness was made accused earlier by both agencies and later he turned approver in the case. The statement implicating Sanjay Singh today is of August.

He opposed the remand plea of ED and said, that demanding 10 Days is an absurd position for someone who is not involved in the matter at all.

During the hearing, Sanjay Singh in person spoke to the Judge and said, "Sach ghate ya bade, sach na rahe, jhoot ki koi intehaan nahi, main itna unknown toh nahi hua ki Amit Arora ko mera naam yaad nahi aaya. Dinesh Arora ko bhi Sanjay Singh ka naam yaad nahi aaya. Aachank inhone kya kiya ki mera naam yaad aa gaya (Am I so unknown that Amit Arora did not remember my name? Dinesh Arora also did not remember the name of Sanjay Singh. What did he do suddenly that he remembered my name)."

"Main apse agree karta hu ki agar inke aaropo me ek percent bhi sachayi hai to mujhe sakht se sakht saza di jaye. Mujhe ek baar bhi summon nahi kiya gaya, mere liye alag kanoon? (Punish me if there is even one percent truth in their allegations. I have not been summoned even once, why is there a separate law for me)," Singh added.

Sanjay Singh is the third key leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia to be arrested in the case.

