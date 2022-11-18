'Was In 'Anda' Cell, Didn't See Sun Rays For 15 Days': Sanjay Raut To NDTV

"Will the government arrest only those who are in opposition?" he said.

Sanjay Raut, senior leader of the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction and one of the former Chief Minister's closest aides, today said he lost 10 kgs in weight while in prison. Speaking to NDTV days after being granted bail by a special court in a money laundering case, Mr Raut said he was kept in 'Anda cell' where he couldn't see sunlight for 15 days. I have eyesight issues because of that, he said.

Calling himself a 'prisoner of war', Mr Raut claimed he wouldn't have been arrested if he had surrendered to them (the BJP) or "remained a mute spectator".

"I call myself a prisoner of war, the government thinks we are in war with them," he said, adding that he saw former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in jail,and he isn't in good health. Mr Deshmukh has been in jail in an alleged corruption and abuse of power case.

