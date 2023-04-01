Sanjay Raut Says He Received Death Threats From Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Mr Raut said he notified the Mumbai police about the threat on Friday night.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut today received death threats through text messages on his mobile phone. Speaking to NDTV, Mr Raut said he notified the Mumbai police about the threat on Friday night. The texts were on behalf of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in a Punjab jail. The police have arrested one person and are interrogating them about it.

"I received a threat on my phone, and I have informed the police about it. But this government is not serious. I was threatened earlier as well, but the state's Home Minister called it a stunt," Mr Raut said, adding that the state is not serious about the security of opposition leaders.

Sanjay Raut further said it doesn't bother him, and he didn't write any letter when his security was withdrawn.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious criminal, is said to be the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He has also allegedly threatened the singer's father, Balkaur Singh, and actor Salman Khan.