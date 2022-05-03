'What Is The Big Deal?': Sanjay Raut On Case Filed Against Raj Thackeray

Sanjay Raut said that it's no big deal as similar cases have been filed against people. (File)

Sharply reacting over the case registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that it's no big deal as similar cases have been filed against people who make instigating speeches.

Aurangabad Police registered a case against Raj Thackeray on Tuesday over his speech at a rally here on May 1. Police registered the case after seeing the viral videos of his public rally.

"Such cases are filed across the country. If somebody gives an instigating speech, if somebody writes something like that, such actions are taken against it. What is the big deal about it?" said Mr Raut.

The Shiv Sena leader further alleged that people from outside the State are being brought and a conspiracy for rioting is being hatched against Maharashtra.

"It's Maharashtra, against which a conspiracy is being hatched. I have info that people from outside the State are being brought and a conspiracy for rioting is being hatched. State government and Police are capable to handle it," he added.

Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Raj Thackeray had on Sunday said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan (a call for prayer by Muslims) from May 4.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I will not listen from the fourth day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Mr Thackeray had said while addressing a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

He also announced that he will hold more rallies in Marathwada, Vidarbha and other cities as well.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered the Police not to wait for anyone's permission to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

Mr Thackeray held a meeting with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday to review the law and order situation in the state considering the prevailing situation.

Chief Minister ordered that Police should take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order. Thackeray further held a telephonic conversation with the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth.

Mumbai Police seized loudspeakers from the MNS office and detain the party's Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others on Tuesday.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, when gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

